Bulgarians win 19 medals on day two of European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Bulgarian fighters won 19 medals (three gold, five silver and 11 bronze) in all age groups and disciplines of the 2025 European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships in Tallinn, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The three titles went, respectively, to Sofia Ruseva (SC Kaloyan-Ladimex) in the sparring girls 30 kg weight class, Ivan Yonchev (SC Odin) in the sparring boys 55 kg, and Veronika Betsinska (ABC Fight Club) in the girls 45 kg.