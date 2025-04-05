Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane scores in Bayern win over Augsburg as march towards title continues

The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich came from behind to beat in-form Augsburg 3-1 on Friday and Harry Kane’s second-half goal helped it extend its lead to nine points, according to SportStar.

Augsburg came into the match unbeaten in its last 11 games and it took the lead thanks to a bit of quick thinking after half an hour.

With the Bayern defence static, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw took a quick free kick and Dimitrios Giannoulis controlled the ball with his instep before hammering it into the roof of the for his first Bundesliga goal.

However, the home side was not ahead for long. Jamal Musiala made it 1-1 three minutes before halftime when he kept his feet in a crowded penalty box and fired home after good work from Leroy Sané on the left.

The game changed in the 59th minute when Cedric Zesiger was sent off for fouling Kane. A minute later, the Englishman scored with a diving header to put the visitor ahead. It was his 23rd goal of the league season.

An own goal from Chrislain Matsima made it 3-1 in stoppage time.

The only bad news for Bayern was a second-half injury to Musiala. The forward limped from the field with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Bayer Leverkusen can cut Bayern’s lead back to six when it plays away at third-from-bottom Heidenheim on Saturday. Augsburg was eighth in the standings.

