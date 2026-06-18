Cable theft on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line causes major disruption
Baku, June 18, AZERTAC
Passengers on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line faced major disruption on Thursday, with services delayed by up to 90 minutes, due to the theft of cables between Tora and Piccirilli in the province of Caserta early in the day, according to ANSA.
The disruption comes after the high-speed rail line between Bologna and Milan was closed for around six hours on Wednesday because of an electrical problem.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azeri Light sells for $82
- [11:30]
Regional trade links discussed at 51st Annual Meetings of IsDB Group
- 17.06.2026 [21:00]
Azerbaijan, South Korea hold political consultations
- 17.06.2026 [21:00]
China’s FM Wang Yi urges concrete implementation of Iran-US memorandum
- 17.06.2026 [20:58]
7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue presented at UNESCO
- 17.06.2026 [20:44]
Norway's crown princess undergoes successful lung transplant, palace says
- 17.06.2026 [20:23]
Top stories update
- 17.06.2026 [20:00]
New rules for biotech crops clear final hurdle in European Parliament
- 17.06.2026 [19:55]
Azerbaijan, Cambodia explore enhancing cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [19:52]
Azerbaijan, UNESCO General Conference explore cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [19:35]
US congressman briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
- 17.06.2026 [19:07]
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore enhancing parliamentary ties
- 17.06.2026 [19:01]
Azerbaijan joins Formula 1-supported STEM Racing Programme for first time
- 17.06.2026 [18:03]
Azerbaijan, Korea review new cooperation opportunities
- 17.06.2026 [17:18]
Delegation of U.S. Congress visits Alley of Martyrs
- 17.06.2026 [17:13]
Azerbaijan, OIC aim to enhance joint efforts in fighting disinformation
- 17.06.2026 [17:10]
From Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman
- 17.06.2026 [17:06]
® Azercell supports RobotChallenge Azerbaijan 2026
- 17.06.2026 [16:37]
Azerbaijan and Guinea explore trade and investment cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [16:33]
Thailand strengthens response to risk of prolonged El Nino
- 17.06.2026 [16:30]
Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting view Aghdara Master Plan
- 17.06.2026 [16:29]
Moldova to join two international maritime conventions
- 17.06.2026 [16:26]
First cargo flight arrives from Dubai in Almaty
- 17.06.2026 [16:18]
Azerbaijan, UNESCO explore cultural cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [16:17]
Azerbaijan and Tajikistan explore prospects for economic cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [16:07]
Another meeting of Coordination Headquarters held in Aghdara
- 17.06.2026 [16:04]
Visitors to Japan fall 3.6 pct in May
- 17.06.2026 [16:03]
Pope welcomes Iran-USA agreement
- 17.06.2026 [15:59]
Azerbaijan to compete in Olympic Hopes Boxing tournament in Sarajevo
- 17.06.2026 [15:44]
Bulgaria ranks third in EU for bathing water quality in 2025
- 17.06.2026 [15:35]
Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss partnership priorities in Paris
- 17.06.2026 [15:30]