Cable theft on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line causes major disruption

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Passengers on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line faced major disruption on Thursday, with services delayed by up to 90 minutes, due to the theft of cables between Tora and Piccirilli in the province of Caserta early in the day, according to ANSA.

The disruption comes after the high-speed rail line between Bologna and Milan was closed for around six hours on Wednesday because of an electrical problem.