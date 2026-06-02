Caleb Orr: U.S. approaches Azerbaijan’s role in the global energy market with great respect

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with a U.S. delegation led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov thanked Caleb Orr for participating in Baku Energy Week.

The sides assessed the documents signed in the energy sector within the framework of Baku Energy Week as indicators of the Azerbaijan–U.S. energy partnership entering a new stage of development.

They emphasized that cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the United States is strategic in nature and that the partnership built over many years in the oil and gas sector constitutes an important pillar of bilateral relations.

The officials noted that projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor, implemented with U.S. support, have made significant contributions to Europe’s energy security.

“The United States approaches Azerbaijan’s role in the global energy market with great respect.

“Azerbaijan is recognized as the birthplace of the modern oil industry, and we commend Azerbaijan, as well as your President, for the way these resources have been managed,” Caleb Orr noted.

He stated that, alongside artificial intelligence, digital technologies, infrastructure, and the development of trade corridors, energy is also a priority area of the first meeting of the U.S.–Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue.

The discussions also focused on the activities of U.S. companies in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, the decisive role of oil and gas in the global energy balance, new exploration and production projects with Chevron and ExxonMobil, as well as promising areas of cooperation in energy infrastructure development.

The parties also reviewed the energy-related components of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, as well as prospects for cooperation on regional electricity interconnectors.