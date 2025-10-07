Central Bank to release silver coin marking 125 years of emergency medical care in Bulgaria
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
On October 7, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will put into circulation a silver commemorative coin for the 125th anniversary of emergency medical care in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the Central Bank. The coin will cost BGN 168 (EUR 92.03) upon launch. It has a face value of BGN 10 and a mintage of 4,000.
The coin is made of 999/1000 silver, struck in proof quality, weighing 23.33 g and measuring 38.61 mm in diameter.
The obverse features the BNB logo with the year “1879” inscribed on a ribbon on the left, and the face value “10” on the right. Above it appears the year of issue “2025,” and below is the inscription “Leva”. The circular legend reads “Bulgarian” at the top and “National bank” at the bottom.
The reverse side depicts two hands forming a cross between the years “1900” and “2025.” The circular inscription reads “125 years of emergency medical care in Bulgaria”.
The artistic design was created by Svetlin Balezdrov.
The coin will initially be sold at the BNB only. Each customer will be able to buy only one coin from the central bank's cash desks provided they are 18 years of age or older.
By the end of the working day on October 7, the new coin will be provided by the BNB to Investbank, First Investment Bank, Texim Bank, Tokuda Bank and Central Cooperative Bank.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala
- 06.10.2025 [23:28]
Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years
- 06.10.2025 [21:05]
Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW
- 06.10.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver
- 06.10.2025 [19:48]
Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany
- 06.10.2025 [19:32]
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- 06.10.2025 [19:22]
® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!
- 06.10.2025 [19:14]
Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
- 06.10.2025 [18:54]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals
- 06.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador
- 06.10.2025 [18:03]
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:51]
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:48]
Azerbaijan`s 3x3 basketball team into 3rd CIS Games final
- 06.10.2025 [17:01]
Over 20,000 guests to join World Urban Forum in Baku
- 06.10.2025 [16:59]
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [15:58]
Sixth day of 11th Baku International Book Fair features series of events
- 06.10.2025 [15:33]
Azerbaijani rowers shine with four medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [15:26]
Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression
- 06.10.2025 [15:24]
UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv
- 06.10.2025 [15:22]
690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January
- 06.10.2025 [14:34]
Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan
- 06.10.2025 [14:15]
ANAMA: 156 mines and 517 UXOs neutralized last week
- 06.10.2025 [13:58]
Hungarian PM arrives in Gabala to attend OTS Summit
- 06.10.2025 [13:51]
Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to U.S. continues
- 06.10.2025 [13:32]
President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [13:20]
® Azercell supports “CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference”
- 06.10.2025 [12:37]
3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan women's volleyball team wins bronze medal
- 06.10.2025 [12:33]
China's new underwater data centers could slash power by up to 90%
- 06.10.2025 [12:23]
Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers
- 06.10.2025 [12:19]
New light-based 3D printing method opens doors to advanced glass components
- 06.10.2025 [12:16]
Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months
- 06.10.2025 [12:13]
Chinese scientists discover colder lunar mantle on moon's far side
- 06.10.2025 [11:54]
50 candidates apply to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
- 06.10.2025 [11:39]
What Saudi rock formation resembles a bride in a desert gown?
- 06.10.2025 [11:37]
Lachin – Gold and Silver coin collection presented
- 06.10.2025 [11:36]
Rescuers pull another 8 bodies from rubble
- 06.10.2025 [11:33]
Jordan to host 3-day Conference of OIC Health Ministers in Amman
- 06.10.2025 [11:31]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 06.10.2025 [10:48]
"Karabakh" breeze at AZERTAC stand on eve of historical victory anniversary
- 05.10.2025 [20:37]
Azerbaijani boys' boxers secure 5th gold at CIS Games
- 05.10.2025 [20:17]