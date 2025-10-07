Central Bank to release silver coin marking 125 years of emergency medical care in Bulgaria

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

On October 7, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will put into circulation a silver commemorative coin for the 125th anniversary of emergency medical care in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the Central Bank. The coin will cost BGN 168 (EUR 92.03) upon launch. It has a face value of BGN 10 and a mintage of 4,000.

The coin is made of 999/1000 silver, struck in proof quality, weighing 23.33 g and measuring 38.61 mm in diameter.

The obverse features the BNB logo with the year “1879” inscribed on a ribbon on the left, and the face value “10” on the right. Above it appears the year of issue “2025,” and below is the inscription “Leva”. The circular legend reads “Bulgarian” at the top and “National bank” at the bottom.

The reverse side depicts two hands forming a cross between the years “1900” and “2025.” The circular inscription reads “125 years of emergency medical care in Bulgaria”.

The artistic design was created by Svetlin Balezdrov.

The coin will initially be sold at the BNB only. Each customer will be able to buy only one coin from the central bank's cash desks provided they are 18 years of age or older.

By the end of the working day on October 7, the new coin will be provided by the BNB to Investbank, First Investment Bank, Texim Bank, Tokuda Bank and Central Cooperative Bank.