Central Bank, World Bank discuss projects within Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Washington, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani.

The sides hailed the cooperation between the Central Bank and the World Bank in ensuring macroeconomic stability and expanding financial inclusion in Azerbaijan.

They discussed the initiatives and projects outlined in the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on expanding long-term cooperation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.