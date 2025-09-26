CEO of GLOBE International: Baku Climate Action Week has become a positive platform to share best practices

London, September 26, AZERTAC

Baku Climate Action Week was a milestone in whole of society mobilisation on climate change in Azerbaijan. It helped build public awareness, interest and momentum for COP29, Malini Mehra, Chief Executive of GLOBE International, said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC.

Highlighting the growing importance of the Baku Climate Action Week after COP29, Malini Mehra noted that it will keep the institutional legacy going and act as a driver of climate action for the region. “BCAW is now also a part of the growing global community of climate action weeks - from London to Rio to Bangkok - keeping the issue in the public eye and on the international agenda, not as a ‘talk shop’ but as a platform for action,” the CEO mentioned.

Noting that expectations are high for Baku Climate Action Week, Malini Mehra said: “There is a lot of action and people are excited to show what they are doing. It has become a positive platform to share best practices, inspire others and foster collaboration. This is how we are going to win. By working together, inspiring each other and building momentum for change. This year our focus is on supporting the green transition in the region and interest is high.”

“This has been a tough year for climate diplomacy. But what is remarkable is that most countries have recommitted themselves to action - the NDCs are coming in now stronger, and the growth of the global green economy continues, with investment in renewables remain strong. The green transition continues, despite the headwinds.

But with climate impacts hitting heavier and faster, there is more attention to adaptation and resilience, which is long overdue to protect communities,” the GLOBE International CEO emphasized.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent