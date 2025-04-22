CEO of SOCAR Türkiye and Founding Director of Columbia Global Center visit BHOS

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

A delegation led by CEO of SOCAR Türkiye Elchin Ibadov and Founding Director of Columbia Global Center Ipek Cem Taha visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

As part of the visit, the delegation met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. The meeting featured a broad exchange of views on education, industrial cooperation, and international projects.

The guests then held an interactive session with students, during which Elchin Ibadov and Ipek Cem Taha answered questions and spoke about their professional journeys and work experience. They also shared inspiring stories from their careers.

At the end of the meeting, Elchin Ibadov and Ipek Cem Taha were presented with the "Honorary Guest" plaque of Baku Higher Oil School.