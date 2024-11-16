Chair of UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues: We can protect our lives by ensuring normal conditions on our planet

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“Our people lives a semi-nomadic lifestyle. Nearly two million people have been displaced. The droughts caused by the heatwaves over the last six months have led to deaths among the elderly and children,” said Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Chair of the 23rd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, as she addressed Parliamentary Meeting held as part of COP29.

“The matter concerns the survival of everyone. Without financial support and effective measures against climate change, we will disappear from Earth. We are the guardians of ecosystems. We possess traditional knowledge. We can protect our lives by ensuring normal conditions on our planet,” she added.