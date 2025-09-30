Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Audiovisual Council: 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum in Baku exemplifies brotherhood

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“The peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are united not only by shared history and culture but also by deep feelings of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual connection. Today’s 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum held in Baku stands as a clear example of that brotherhood,” said Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Audiovisual Council, during the opening ceremony of the forum in Baku.

Emphasizing that these relations have been further strengthened by the personal friendship and brotherhood between the heads of state, Chairman Sattarov added: “President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have elevated the centuries-old friendship between our peoples to the level of strategic partnership and alliance. Thanks to their political will, the two countries today enjoy new opportunities across all fields, including media. Cooperation in the media sector is a vital part of these strong ties, as information is not only about delivering news - it is also a bridge that brings our nations closer together.”