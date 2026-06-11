Chairman of Board: Alat Free Economic Zone plays role of a regional production and logistics center

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

“The Alat Free Economic Zone is an important platform serving the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, the expansion of export-oriented production, and the attraction of foreign investments,” said Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Authority, during his speech at the “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” conference held in Baku.

Emphasizing that enterprises operating in the zone should prioritize export-oriented production, Alasgarov noted: “The approach not only prevents the risks of unequal competition associated with activities aimed at the local market but also enhances Azerbaijan's integration into international production and trade networks.

“The primary goal of the zone is to support the development of high value-added production sectors in Azerbaijan, expand the opportunities of small and medium-sized businesses, and boost the country's export potential,” the AFEZ Chairman of the Board noted.