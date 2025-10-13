Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board, U.S. officials discuss peace and interfaith dialogue in South Caucasus

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The delegation led by Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board (CMB), continues its visit to the United States.

As part of the visit, the CMB delegation met in Washington with Andrew Loomis, Special Advisor for National Security Affairs in the Office of the Vice President; Michael Imbrenda, Special Advisor for Strategic Affairs in the Vice President’s Office; and Jonathan Askonas, member of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff.

The sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including the new opportunities that have emerged for the South Caucasus region following the peace agreement initialled on August 8 in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The meeting also addressed topics such as the international significance of Azerbaijan’s exemplary interdenominational and interfaith experience, the development of Azerbaijan–U.S. interfaith cooperation, and the role of multicultural values in building lasting peace.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade highly appreciated President Donald Trump’s decision to waive Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act with respect to Azerbaijan and expressed his gratitude to the U.S. side for this gesture.

The CMB Chairman noted that recently the Armenian Church and diaspora have been hindering the peace process and promoting revanchist tendencies. He emphasized that, instead of doing so, religious and civil institutions should support their political leaders in advancing peace. Unlike certain Armenian circles, particularly the Armenian Church, Azerbaijan demonstrates precisely such a constructive approach.

The parties underscored the importance of mutual trust and cooperation among peoples and religions in ensuring lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, particularly given the region’s complex geopolitical landscape. The U.S. side noted that, in this context, the visit of Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade holds special significance.

Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, and Javanshir Pashazade, Member of the Milli Majlis, also highlighted Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment and the role of the Parliament in advancing state–religion relations.