Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), attended a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the “Nostra Aetate” document in the Vatican.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, and Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, delivered welcoming speeches at the event titled “Walking Together in Hope,” held in the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican.

Addressing the event, Pope Leo XIV noted that in recent years, deep and lasting relations have been established between the Catholic Church and other religions, including Islam, and expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the development of this dialogue. He emphasized the importance of the historic document “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by the late Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed El-Tayeb.

The event brought together about two thousand participants, including religious leaders from various countries and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See.

The Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions “Nostra Aetate” was promulgated in 1965 by Pope Paul VI during the Second Vatican Council (commonly known as Vatican II).

