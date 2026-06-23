Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends Religions for Peace 2026 International Council Meeting in Mauritius

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the Republic of Mauritius, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office and Co-Chair of the World Council of Religions for Peace, attended the Religions for Peace 2026 International Council Meeting under the theme “Forging Pathways for Shared Sacred Flourishing”, running from June 23 to 25.

Prior to the opening ceremony on June 23, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade held meetings with several high-level officials, including Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool. The Azerbaijani top religious official extended greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to the Mauritian head of state, while President Gokhool asked him to pass on his regards to the Azerbaijani President.

As part of the event, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade is scheduled to address the thematic dialogue titled “Artificial Intelligence: Human Rights, Human Dignity, and AI- Multifaith Perspectives”.