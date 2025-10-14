Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with representatives of international organizations in New York

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the United States, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The discussions focused on issues of mutual interest and prospects for future cooperation.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the establishment of peace with Armenia, adding that the UNAOC stands ready to continue close collaboration with Azerbaijan.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the international conference on combating Islamophobia, to be held in Azerbaijan next year and jointly organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office, the Muslim Council of Elders, and the UNAOC, as well as the 11th Global UNAOC Forum scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office met with Francis Kuria, Secretary General of Religions for Peace.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was briefed on the organization’s activities.

Sheikhulislam Pashazade informed Francis Kuria about Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism and interfaith harmony, emphasizing the unparalleled role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in this field.

The Secretary General noted that Religions for Peace could benefit from Azerbaijan’s rich experience in promoting interreligious dialogue and cooperation.