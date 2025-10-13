Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with UN Secretary-General in New York
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York.
During the meeting, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the UN Secretary-General.
The sides held constructive discussions on interfaith dialogue.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku
- 12.10.2025 [23:45]
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
- 12.10.2025 [22:36]
Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara
- 12.10.2025 [17:01]
Azerbaijani pianist performs solo concert in London
- 12.10.2025 [15:02]
Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at Lima Grand Prix 2025 in Peru
- 12.10.2025 [14:07]
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain
- 12.10.2025 [11:40]
Italian media: Music – Mugham, a UNESCO heritage, in Rome
- 12.10.2025 [11:19]
To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain
- 12.10.2025 [11:01]
Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes
- 12.10.2025 [09:46]
Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry
- 11.10.2025 [20:33]
More than 30 civilians killed in RSF drone strikes in W. Sudan: sources
- 11.10.2025 [19:29]
Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference
- 11.10.2025 [18:20]
Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district
- 11.10.2025 [18:13]
Azerbaijan Army holds athletics competitions
- 11.10.2025 [18:02]
Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
- 11.10.2025 [17:36]
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk
- 11.10.2025 [17:04]
China launches Gravity-1 rocket from sea
- 11.10.2025 [16:42]
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Middle East
- 11.10.2025 [16:37]
International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque
- 11.10.2025 [15:57]
Barcelona's Olmo suffers calf injury with Spain, set for tests
- 11.10.2025 [13:29]
USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine
- 11.10.2025 [12:08]
® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition
- 11.10.2025 [11:10]
Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden
- 11.10.2025 [11:10]
Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane
- 11.10.2025 [11:02]