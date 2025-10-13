Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York.

During the meeting, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the UN Secretary-General.

The sides held constructive discussions on interfaith dialogue.