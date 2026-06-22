Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend meeting of “Religions for Peace” coalition

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, has departed for a visit to the Republic of Mauritius to attend the meeting of the “Religions for Peace” coalition, scheduled to be held in Mauritius on June 23–26 under the theme “Forging Pathways for Shared Sacred Flourishing,” at the invitation of Francis Kuria, Secretary General of Religions for Peace International.

The CMO Chairman, who was elected Co-President of the World Council of Religions for Peace in 2025, will participate in this year’s meeting in this capacity.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will address the opening ceremony of the meeting and will moderate a session on artificial intelligence, human rights, dignity, and multi-religious perspectives on artificial intelligence.

During the visit, he is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the international event.