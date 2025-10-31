Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office visit Azerbaijani embassies in the Vatican and Italy

The Vatican, October 31, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), visited the embassies of Azerbaijan in the Holy See and Italy.

During the visits, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade familiarized himself with the conditions created at both diplomatic missions and offered his blessings.

The administrative office of the Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See is located on the main street leading to St. Peter’s Basilica, close to the Apostolic Palace and other official institutions.

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center operates within the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy. The interior design of the center features Azerbaijani state symbols and elements of national craftsmanship, including traditional netting. Azerbaijani carpets are among the most valuable exhibits of the center’s collection. Books about Azerbaijan published in Italian by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are also displayed at the Cultural Center.

Nihad Budagov

Special correspondent