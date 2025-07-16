Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave.

Chairman Berdimuhamedov also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.