Chairman of Shura Council of Oman arrives in Azerbaijan on working visit
Baku, June 23, AZERTAC
Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit.
During the visit, the Chairman will attend the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States, to be held in Baku, and hold meetings with participating delegations from several countries.
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