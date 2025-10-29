Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan: Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, national unity, identity, and dedication have been reinforced in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“We currently live in a world of complicated challenges. It is the Constitution that plays the role of a bridge between the state and the people, fulfilling its fundamental function. This concept always remains the key pillar in the collective consciousness of nations,” said Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during his speech at the international conference "The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Contemporary World" marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

" Let me bring to your attention one point concerning Azerbaijan. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan has seen a strengthening of national unity, identity, and dedication. The fact that President Ilham Aliyev has declared this year the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan is a clear example of his commitment to these values. Today, sovereignty is facing various tests. Let us together remain committed to the principles of sovereignty and equality,” he concluded.