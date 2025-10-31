Chapman Taylor Director: The pace of Azerbaijan’s development is incredibly fast

London, October 31, AZERTAC

Marcelina Zielinska, Group Board Director at the UK-based urban planning and architecture firm Chapman Taylor, has said that the pace of development in Azerbaijan is incredibly fast.

In an interview with AZERTAC, Zielinska praised the Azerbaijani government’s open-minded and forward-looking approach:

“The country is investing heavily in youth and education, is open to benefiting from the experience of foreign experts, and is not afraid to test new approaches. I believe this is precisely why Azerbaijan’s economic progress is moving so rapidly,” she said.

She drew particular attention to the speed of reconstruction in the Karabakh region:

“The reconstruction process in Azerbaijan is truly remarkable. When I first visited the site of Fuzuli International Airport, there was nothing there. Yet, just a few months later, the airport was already operational, a pace rarely seen anywhere. Today, in cities such as Shusha, Jabrayil and Fuzuli, the first residential complexes have been built and people are returning to their homes. Our company designed most of those houses, and with the President Ilham Aliyev’s support, life is returning to these cities. Roads that did not exist four years ago now feature highways, 39 tunnels, and new residential neighbourhoods,” Zielinska noted.

She also emphasized that the greatest strength of Azerbaijani culture lies in its people’s warmth and hospitality:

“People are open, kind, and free of ego, that’s what makes Azerbaijan so unique and appealing,” she said.

Chapman Taylor is an international master planning and architectural firm. The company has prepared the master plans for the cities of Shusha and Jabrayil, and is currently working on the master plan for Nakhchivan.