Charles Michel: Opening of Zangezur Corridor will facilitate implementation of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

New York, September 25, AZERTAC

“I remember a few years ago, it was extremely difficult for the leadership in Azerbaijan and in Armenia to have a channel of communication and to have some space to make possible first to understand each other much better. And I've tried to do my best with this so-called Brussels format,” former President of the European Council Charles Michel told journalists.

“And we had the occasion in Brussels, but not only in Brussels, to give some space to allow the President of Azerbaijan and the province of Armenia to talk to each other. Sometimes it was very difficult because there were diverging views, but I felt that there was a wish and even a will to make progress and to make possible some steps towards a peace agreement. And I'm very happy that those steps are made. I know that's still difficult. There are still some challenges. I know that it's important to work to make sure that we consolidate the territorial integrity, the recognition of the mutual sovereignty.

I also know that connectivity is a very important topic because in the mid-term, in the long-term, I think that the more there will be economic projects, the more there will be investments, and for that, connectivity will play a fundamental role. The more it will consolidate more predictability, and I hope more trust in that vision,” said Charles Michel.

“I'm happy and pleased that we had some occasions to facilitate those direct talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And I hope that in the future, it will be possible to consolidate those advancements,” he mentioned.

The former President of the European Council noted that the opening of the Zangezur Corridor would contribute to the strengthening of stability, and the implementation of the peace agreement between the two countries. He further added the Corridor would facilitate relationship between the EU on the one hand and the Caucasus, and also Central Asia.

