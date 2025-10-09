Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service: Another mass grave discovered in Agdhara district

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

“Despite all difficulties, in 2025, the State Commission, together with a group of experts from relevant state agencies, conducted search and excavation operations three times in the Murovdag mountain range in the Kalbajar district, an area known for its difficult terrain and severe weather conditions. While search and excavation work has been carried out in the Kalbajar direction in previous years, this year the process was systematic, supported by drone technology, and yielded positive results,” said Ali Naghiyev, Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, during his speech at the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons,” held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

Ali Naghiyev emphasized that a group of experts is currently continuing search and excavation operations in the Agdhara district.

“Another mass grave has been discovered on a height that was a former combat position. According to preliminary data, the remains of more than 10 Azerbaijani servicemen have been identified. As part of the event program, conference participants will visit this area tomorrow,” Ali Naghiyev added.