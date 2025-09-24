Chief of General Staff attends meeting of Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS member states
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
On September 24, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev participated in the next meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS member states held in Minsk, Belarus, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
