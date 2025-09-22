Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army begins working visit to Belarus

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, has commenced a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and First Deputy Minister of Defense.

During the visit, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart.