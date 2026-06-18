Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan’s Army participates in meeting of Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS member states

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

On June 18, Astana hosted a meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, attended by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the meeting, the heads of delegations visited the “Defenders of the Motherland” Monument, laid a wreath, and paid tribute to the memory of the heroes.

During the meeting of the Committee, participants held a comprehensive exchange of views on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation within the CIS, the maintenance of peace and security, as well as other issues of common interest.

Addressing the meeting, Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Karim Valiyev spoke about the military-political situation in the South Caucasus and the new reality based on historical justice that emerged following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as issues related to security in Eurasia.