Chief of State Security Service: Remains of nearly 800 missing persons have been discovered and retrieved from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

As of October 1, 2025, the remains of nearly 800 missing persons have been discovered and retrieved from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, said Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev as he addressed the international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

The Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan mentioned that the State Commission currently has 3,990 people registered as missing persons and the remains of 218 people believed to belong to them have been discovered and exhumed from 29 mass graves discovered during excavations in the liberated territories.

“As a result of large-scale construction and other urgent measures, remains presumably belonging 342 individuals have been discovered and exhumed. Additionally, remains of 210 individuals have been exhumed from graves of unknown martyrs buried unidentified in cemeteries across various districts, who were killed during the First Karabakh War,” Naghiyev mentioned.

“As a result of forensic molecular genetic examination of the remains, 251 persons, who went missing in the First Karabakh War, have been identified. Information on 187 individuals has been made public, and their remains have been handed over to their families, and buried,” he added.