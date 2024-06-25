The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Early on June 25, after nearly two months in space, the Chang'e 6 spacecraft is returning to Earth, according to Space.com. The probe is scheduled to land in Inner Mongolia, a highly northern region of China — and with its return will come gifts from the far side of the moon.

Naturally, lunar scientists are eagerly awaiting the probe’s return. Chang’e 6 is carrying about 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) of lunar samples, the first-ever lunar far side specimens to be returned to our planet. And following the Chinese spacecraft's landing, expected to occur at 1:41 a.m. EDT (0541 GMT), a few Earthbound scientists will be able to get their hands on the precious samples and ready them for thorough investigation.

"The [Chang'e 6] samples, being the first obtained from the far side of the moon, are expected to answer one of the most fundamental scientific questions in lunar science research: What geologic activity is responsible for the differences between the two sides?" Zongyu Yue, a geologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in a statement.

Nine other lunar missions — from NASA's crewed Apollo flights and a handful of robotic probes to the Soviet Luna 16 mission in 1970 — have retrieved bits of the moon and returned them to Earth. But all nine got their samples from the moon's near side.

This has presented a hole in lunar scientists' knowledge. The near and far sides of the moon are not identical. Perhaps the most obvious difference is that, while much of the near side is coated with dark maria — plains of hardened lava — the far side has almost none, instead being heavily pockmarked with impact craters. Why this is the case remains an unanswered question, one that Chang'e 6 may help answer at last.

The probe launched from the isle of Hainan on May 3. Its lander detached from its orbiter and reached the lunar surface on June 1; it landed in Apollo Crater in the South Pole-Aitken basin. As its name suggests, the basin is located in the far side's south polar region; scientists think it is one of the aforementioned impact craters.

On June 6, the samples launched from the lunar surface in a return rocket and docked with the orbiter. Several weeks later, on June 21, the orbiter began its return to Earth for tomorrow's landing.

Yue hopes that Chang'e 6's souvenirs include bits of the old lunar mantle that may have been thrown up during an impact. "Once this information is obtained, it will not only help clarify the role of early lunar meteorite impacts on the moon's evolution, but also be of great significance in analyzing the early impact history of the inner solar system," Yue said in a statement.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call
  • 25.06.2024 [19:30]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

Sofia
  • 25.06.2024 [16:35]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year
  • 25.06.2024 [16:21]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn
  • 25.06.2024 [15:24]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission
  • 25.06.2024 [15:22]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo
  • 25.06.2024 [14:50]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO
  • 25.06.2024 [14:14]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka
  • 25.06.2024 [12:38]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt
  • 25.06.2024 [10:02]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

  • [19:51]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

  • [19:44]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

  • [19:30]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

  • [18:48]

Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

  • [18:36]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • [18:35]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

  • [18:21]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • [18:13]

Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and Hungarian Turan Foundation eye enhancing cooperation

  • [18:05]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

  • [17:43]

Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

  • [17:26]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

  • [17:21]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

  • [17:00]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

  • [16:56]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

  • [16:35]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

  • [16:21]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

  • [16:14]

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

  • [16:02]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

  • [15:53]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

  • [15:24]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

  • [15:22]

“Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • [15:21]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

  • [14:50]

Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

  • [14:32]

Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol

  • [14:31]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • [14:15]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

  • [14:14]

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]

Turkish Airlines retains Europe’s best airline title for 9th time

  • 24.06.2024 [20:30]

Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

  • 24.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

AZAL once again named best airline in Central Asia and CIS

  • 24.06.2024 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs

  • 24.06.2024 [18:12]

NASA confirms it would fail protecting Earth from an asteroid impact in 14 years

  • 24.06.2024 [18:05]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Princess Anne admitted to hospital after head injury

  • 24.06.2024 [17:30]

German Liberals threaten ruling coalition over debt

  • 24.06.2024 [17:16]

Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:54]

Drinking coffee may lower risk of death from too much sitting

  • 24.06.2024 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:08]

® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

  • 24.06.2024 [15:26]

SpaceX completes Falcon 9 double launch day with Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Station

  • 24.06.2024 [14:59]

Türkiye’s major crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

  • 24.06.2024 [14:48]

Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank carbon funds after reducing emissions

  • 24.06.2024 [14:40]

ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 24.06.2024 [14:36]

China's reusable carrier rocket completes first 10-km VTOL test

  • 24.06.2024 [13:48]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers make successful start to EUBC European Championships

  • 24.06.2024 [13:40]

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

  • 24.06.2024 [13:36]

Fire protection team leaders hold training-methodical session, Defense Ministry VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [13:28]

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 24.06.2024 [13:24]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

  • 24.06.2024 [11:48]

Fire engulfs battery plant, killing one worker

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

First Azerbaijani diaspora organization founded in South Africa

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

BHOS students to study in Portugal

  • 24.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 24.06.2024 [10:45]

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:28]

At least 1,301 people died during Hajj - Saudi Arabia

  • 24.06.2024 [10:22]

Switzerland make EURO 2024 last 16 despite draw with Germany

  • 24.06.2024 [10:21]

To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:15]

Several killed as orthodox church and synagogue attacked in Russia's Dagestan

  • 23.06.2024 [21:50]

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

  • 23.06.2024 [21:42]

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be

  • 23.06.2024 [19:34]

Young Azerbaijani badminton players garner four medals in Serbia

  • 23.06.2024 [15:44]

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China

  • 23.06.2024 [15:35]

Japanese Emperor Naruhito finally begins delayed UK state visit

  • 23.06.2024 [10:48]

New Caledonia pro-independence leader charged

  • 23.06.2024 [10:44]

Delegation of Culture Ministry embarks on Germany visit

  • 23.06.2024 [10:40]

'Tens of thousands' of NHS patients have their names, dates of birth and private information published online by hackers who demanded £40m ransom after cyber attack on London hospitals

  • 22.06.2024 [20:46]

European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers gets underway in Germany

  • 22.06.2024 [20:40]

Georgia waste late chance for win over Czech Repuplic

  • 22.06.2024 [19:53]

Everton sign midfielder Iroegbunam from Aston Villa

  • 22.06.2024 [18:45]

Thailand extends free insurance coverage for foreign tourists until Year-End

  • 22.06.2024 [18:27]

Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar once again subjected to fire

  • 22.06.2024 [18:13]

FC Bayern mourns Thomas Wilhelmi

  • 22.06.2024 [18:05]

Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

  • 22.06.2024 [17:50]

Ancient pig-like animal shows beginnings of mammalian brain evolution

  • 22.06.2024 [17:34]

Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

  • 22.06.2024 [17:15]

Azerbaijani tops list of best dental surgeons in Moscow

  • 22.06.2024 [17:12]

Nissan Motor cuts nearly 10% of its production capacity in China

  • 22.06.2024 [17:00]

China's commercial 'artificial sun' achieves first discharge

  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

Two Azerbaijani swimmers earn Olympic berth

  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

Euronews: Gamesummit 2024 places Baku on gaming industry map

  • 22.06.2024 [16:09]

Italian coast guard recovers 14 more bodies of shipwreck victims off Calabria, dozens still missing

  • 22.06.2024 [15:40]

North Korea building border ‘wall’, satellite images reveal

  • 22.06.2024 [15:22]