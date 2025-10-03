China's railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day

Baku, October 3, AZRTAC

China's railways handled a record 23.13 million passenger trips on Wednesday, the first day of the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, Xinhua reports citing the national railway operator.

The figure marks a historic single-day high, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The railway operator estimated that 19.3 million trips would be made on Thursday, with 1,409 additional trains scheduled. As the Mid-Autumn Festival falls alongside National Day this year, the eight-day holiday is expected to drive a surge in travel demand fueled by robust tourism and family visits.

Across the country, railway operators have implemented coordinated measures to ensure safe and efficient travel. These efforts include installing smart luggage lockers at stations and enhancing power supply checks for key hubs.

According to the Ministry of Transport, China is expected to see around 2.36 billion passenger trips nationwide during the holiday period, with daily average trips estimated at 295 million, a 3.2-percent increase compared to the same period of 2024.