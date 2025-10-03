China's railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day
Baku, October 3, AZRTAC
China's railways handled a record 23.13 million passenger trips on Wednesday, the first day of the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, Xinhua reports citing the national railway operator.
The figure marks a historic single-day high, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
The railway operator estimated that 19.3 million trips would be made on Thursday, with 1,409 additional trains scheduled. As the Mid-Autumn Festival falls alongside National Day this year, the eight-day holiday is expected to drive a surge in travel demand fueled by robust tourism and family visits.
Across the country, railway operators have implemented coordinated measures to ensure safe and efficient travel. These efforts include installing smart luggage lockers at stations and enhancing power supply checks for key hubs.
According to the Ministry of Transport, China is expected to see around 2.36 billion passenger trips nationwide during the holiday period, with daily average trips estimated at 295 million, a 3.2-percent increase compared to the same period of 2024.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final
- 02.10.2025 [20:26]
® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!
- 02.10.2025 [19:24]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
- 02.10.2025 [19:11]
SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer
- 02.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program
- 02.10.2025 [18:31]
Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
- 02.10.2025 [17:26]
Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU
- 02.10.2025 [17:23]
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph
- 02.10.2025 [16:31]
Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police
- 02.10.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana
- 02.10.2025 [16:12]
Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B
- 02.10.2025 [16:09]
First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant
- 02.10.2025 [15:37]
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- 02.10.2025 [15:18]
Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi
- 02.10.2025 [15:13]
Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan
- 02.10.2025 [15:12]
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage
- 02.10.2025 [15:00]
Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games
- 02.10.2025 [14:57]
Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72
- 02.10.2025 [14:56]
Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum
- 02.10.2025 [14:34]