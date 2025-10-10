China flicks the switch on world-first thermal power station in Gobi Desert
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
China has switched on a world-first solar thermal power station in the Gobi Desert that is said to be a cheaper and more efficient use of the technology with potential to be scaled up, according to South China Morning Post.
Built by the China Three Gorges Corporation, the plant in Guazhou county in northwestern Gansu province uses two towers feeding a single turbine system – the first time this has been done.
Nearly 27,000 mirrors have been installed to focus sunlight onto the 200-metre (656 feet) towers, which are about 1km (0.62 miles) apart.
This produces concentrated heat that melts and stores salt at up to 570 degrees Celsius (1,058 degrees Fahrenheit). That in turn creates steam to drive the turbines and keep the power flowing, even after sunset or on cloudy days.
The dual towers allow the east tower to capture morning sun, while the west tower takes over in the afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported last week.
That makes them about 25 per cent more effective than a single-tower design, the report said. And with the two mirror fields partly overlapping, fewer mirrors are needed – a key saving since they account for most of the construction costs.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss opportunities for strategic cooperation
- 09.10.2025 [21:00]
BSU, US Chartered Culture and Education Institute sign MoU
- 09.10.2025 [20:41]
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense meets with Georgian counterpart
- 09.10.2025 [20:18]
Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet
- 09.10.2025 [20:00]
YAP Deputy Chairman meets ambassador of Venezuela
- 09.10.2025 [19:55]
® Bakcell’s artificial intelligence has selected the first car winner!
- 09.10.2025 [19:29]
Netflix’s first TV party games include Lego, Boggle, and Tetris
- 09.10.2025 [19:23]
Young Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European champion
- 09.10.2025 [19:09]
International conference opens as part of Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons
- 09.10.2025 [19:06]
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for cooperation in agricultural sector
- 09.10.2025 [18:15]
® Azerconnect Group supports the region’s largest cybersecurity event
- 09.10.2025 [18:09]
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation
- 09.10.2025 [17:26]
Azerbaijan joins international religion symposium in U.S.
- 09.10.2025 [16:24]
UK signs $468 mln deal to supply India with missiles
- 09.10.2025 [16:24]
China sees 888 million domestic trips during eight-day holiday
- 09.10.2025 [16:15]
Uzbekistan, Kuwait implement public-private partnership projects
- 09.10.2025 [16:04]
A spectacular and scenic passage – Tenge Canyon
- 09.10.2025 [16:01]
Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Literature Prize
- 09.10.2025 [15:38]
China announces export controls on rare earth-related items
- 09.10.2025 [15:34]
Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan
- 09.10.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara
- 09.10.2025 [14:33]
Baku Fintech Forum 2025 witnesses signing of MoUs
- 09.10.2025 [13:45]
Azerbaijani Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistan
- 09.10.2025 [13:41]
Azerbaijan relocates 28 families to Vangli village in Aghdara district
- 09.10.2025 [13:32]
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, TURKSOY discuss cooperation
- 09.10.2025 [13:26]
UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds
- 09.10.2025 [13:24]
Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
- 09.10.2025 [12:44]
Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President
- 09.10.2025 [12:41]
Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal
- 09.10.2025 [12:16]
October 9 marks World Post Day
- 09.10.2025 [12:12]
Oil prices drop in global markets
- 09.10.2025 [12:10]