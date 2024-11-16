China Intercontinental Communication Center reps meet with colleagues from Azerbaijan`s Media Development Agency

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Ahmad Ismayilov, CEO of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency met with the delegation of the China Intercontinental Communication Center during COP29.

Ahmad Ismayilov highlighted the exchange of information and experience in the field of media, developing joint projects, and fostering partnerships.

Bin Zhen CUI, Deputy Director of China Intercontinental Communication Center, stressed the importance of deepening relations between the two countries across various platforms, implementing joint training programs between the journalists and media specialists. He underscored the need to reinforce fight against fake news.