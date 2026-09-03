China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining, counsellor says

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian demining,” said Shen Zhang, Counsellor of the Department of Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, during his speech at the 4th International Mine Action Conference held in Baku.

According to him, last year, the governments of China and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening bilateral humanitarian cooperation.

He also added that China provided Azerbaijan with the financial assistance of 2 million yuan as part of the memorandum.