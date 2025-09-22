Chinese Ambassador: China supports implementation of Azerbaijan’s Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor as its segment

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“China’s economic potential ensures its growth. By exporting our new technologies, we aim to contribute to our partners’ development and continue mutual cooperation. We are implementing extensive measures in this regard. Azerbaijan is also a close partner and friend of China,” said Lu Mei, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, during her address at the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

The ambassador noted that significant agreements were reached during the visit of Azerbaijan’s President to China on September 3.

“These agreements laid the foundation for future fruitful cooperation between the two countries. China supports Azerbaijan’s implementation of the Middle Corridor and its segment, the Zangezur Corridor. China has significant production and export potential, which makes access to global markets essential, and we support transit projects in this regard. The Middle Corridor continues to operate, and we are hopeful for its future development,” the ambassador said.