Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Mutual visa exemption agreement will deepen China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership

Beijing, April 24, AZERTAC

“China and Azerbaijan are good friends, treating each other with sincerity and trust, and good partners who see each other as equals and pursue mutual benefit. Under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, the two countries have seen ever-deepening cooperation in various areas. During President Aliyev’s visit to China, the two governments officially signed the agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in response to a question about the mutual visa exemption agreement signed between Azerbaijan and China during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China.

“This will further facilitate cross-border travel, build closer bond between the two peoples, and deepen the China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership,” he added.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent