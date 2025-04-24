Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Mutual visa exemption agreement will deepen China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership
Beijing, April 24, AZERTAC
“China and Azerbaijan are good friends, treating each other with sincerity and trust, and good partners who see each other as equals and pursue mutual benefit. Under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, the two countries have seen ever-deepening cooperation in various areas. During President Aliyev’s visit to China, the two governments officially signed the agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in response to a question about the mutual visa exemption agreement signed between Azerbaijan and China during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China.
“This will further facilitate cross-border travel, build closer bond between the two peoples, and deepen the China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership,” he added.
Shahin Jafarov
Special correspondent
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time
- 23.04.2025 [20:40]
Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye
- 23.04.2025 [20:36]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership
- 23.04.2025 [20:30]
President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku
- 23.04.2025 [19:19]
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain
- 23.04.2025 [19:08]
Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 23.04.2025 [18:30]
'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction
- 23.04.2025 [18:07]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy
- 23.04.2025 [18:00]
Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage
- 23.04.2025 [17:47]
EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
- 23.04.2025 [17:44]
ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome
- 23.04.2025 [17:16]
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul
- 23.04.2025 [15:57]
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight
- 23.04.2025 [15:53]
3rd CIS Games official website launched
- 23.04.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games
- 23.04.2025 [14:03]
Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds
- 23.04.2025 [12:56]
AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha
- 23.04.2025 [12:52]
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24
- 23.04.2025 [11:30]
Hunger stalks Ethiopia as UN aid agency halts support amid funding cuts
- 23.04.2025 [11:03]