Chinese students promote Azerbaijani culture at “Culture of the World`s Peoples” festival

Azerbaijani culture was showcased at the “Culture of the World’s Peoples” exhibition held at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU).

The Azerbaijani pavilion, organized by students specializing in the Azerbaijani language, showcased exhibits reflecting the country’s rich cultural and artistic heritage, national costumes, Azerbaijani language learning materials, and books donated to the Azerbaijani language department by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. In addition, a quiz on Azerbaijani language and culture was organized for visitors, with winners receiving prizes. Guests were also offered samples of Azerbaijani cuisine.

Aqshin Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Language Department at BFSU, said the University regularly hosts international exhibitions and festivals, with active participation from Azerbaijani language students and Azerbaijani students in Beijing.