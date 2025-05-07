Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng to meet with US Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

The Foreign Ministry of China announced on Wednesday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland, meet with United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and later travel to France, Xinhua reported.

From Friday to Monday, the vice-premier will be in Switzerland for talks with Swiss leaders and other relevant parties, the ministry said in a statement.

“During his visit to Switzerland, Vice-Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent,” the statement said.

From Monday to May 16, He will visit France to co-chair the 10th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue with French officials, according to the statement.