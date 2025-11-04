Chisinau International Airport enhances safety level with acquisition of unique intervention vehicle

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

The safety of passengers and flights at Chisinau International Airport is strengthened by a new major investment, according to Moldpres. Chisinau International Airport has acquired a special emergency and fire intervention vehicle – PANTHER 6x6 S, unique in the Republic of Moldova.

The vehicle was manufactured in Austria by Rosenbauer International AG, one of the world leaders in equipment for firefighting and airport interventions. The PANTHER 6x6 S model is designed for rapid and efficient interventions in case of aviation incidents, ensuring the protection of human lives and airport infrastructure.

According to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), airports are classified into 10 safety categories, with category 10 being the highest. Currently, Chisinau International Airport is classified in category 7, but the new PANTHER 6x6 S vehicle allows, if necessary, to raise the protection level to category 9, significantly enhancing the safety of air operations.