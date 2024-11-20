CICA member states` efforts towards Asia`s transport corridors discussed

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Discussions on “Pathways to Sustainable Connectivity: Efforts of CICA & its Member States, and Regional Organizations in Asia for Secure, Effective and Climate-Resilient Transportation Corridors” was held on the sidelines of the 29th session (COP29) of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Moderated by Gurban Karimbeyli, Manager of the Baku International Trade Port, the event provided an overview of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and its member states.

The discussion highlighted Baku Port’s development as a global green port and Azerbaijan’s initiatives aligned with sustainable development goals.

The CICA side event at COP-29 aims to highlight the collaborative efforts of CICA member states and regional organizations in Asia to develop secure and effective transportation corridors. This event will explore initiatives related to inter-regional and subregional transport linkages, as well as green development within the transportation sector.