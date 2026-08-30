CIS news agencies discuss information support for tourism potential in Kyrgyzstan

Cholpon-Ata, August 30, AZERTAC

The Council of Heads of State News Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (Information Council) held its 35th meeting in the city of Cholpon-Ata, hosted by Kyrgyzstan's Kabar National News Agency.

The meeting took place on the eve of the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled to be held in Bishkek on August 31 and September 1.

Heads and representatives of the news agencies of AZERTAC (Azerbaijan), BELTA (Belarus), KAZINFORM (Kazakhstan), KABAR (Kyrgyzstan), TASS (Russia) and TDH (Turkmenistan) attended the meeting.

The discussions centered on information support from state news agencies to boost tourism potential across CIS countries and promote the World Nomad Games as a symbol of tradition and national identity, culture and sports, friendship and hospitality.

Participants also discussed events celebrating the 35th anniversary of the CIS and the activities of the new website of the CIS National News Agencies Association (ANIA).

Participants were briefed on AZERTAC’s tourism initiatives, including the "If I Were a Tourist" project, which highlights the country’s landmarks, historical monuments, and cultural heritage. They were informed that content produced under the initiative will regularly be posted on the updated website of ANIA.