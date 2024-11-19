Climate-friendly agriculture, biodiversity protection, water management play a crucial role, says agriculture minister

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity, managing natural resources and promoting social and cultural values depend on building agricultural heritage through sophisticated practices, said Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, as he addressed the High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Advancing Climate-Resilient Agriculture Practices.

“However, the climate change is also affecting Azerbaijan, as well the world. Over the past years, the country also has also suffered from drought, water scarcity and heavy rains," the minister emphasized.