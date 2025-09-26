Commemorative event on occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day held in Aktau

Astana, September 26, AZERTAC

An event on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance was held at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau.

The event was attended by consulate staff, consuls general and officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan in Aktau, as well as teachers and students from the Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering named after Sh.Yessenov, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Prior to the event, the participants viewed a photo exhibition and books reflecting the Patriotic War.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War, and then remarks were made by Consul General Aykhan Suleymanli, representative of Azerbaijan to TURKSOY Elchin Gafarli, chairman of the "Dostlug" ("Friendship") Ethnocultural Union Shamsaddin Huseynov, and participant of the Patriotic War, student of Sh. Yessenov University Vusal Maharramli.

The event focused on the historical significance of the glorious victory gained by the valiant Azerbaijan Army under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The speakers also highlighted ongoing construction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

During the speeches, a slide show prepared by the Consulate General was screened on a large screen.

The event concluded with the screening of a documentary "Shusha, you are free."

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent