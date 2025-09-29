Conference titled “Organization of Turkic States: As a Regional Actor During Uncertainty” kicks off in Baku

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

A conference titled “Organization of Turkic States: As a Regional Actor During Uncertainty” commenced Monday in Baku, bringing together representatives of think tanks from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

At the conference, representatives from member countries will discuss the role of the OTS in the contemporary international relations system, the strategic challenges it faces, and emerging opportunities for cooperation among member states.

The event will serve as an important platform for intellectual exchange aimed at strengthening the organization’s position both regionally and globally.

The conference will include panel sessions on the OTS’s contributions to global peace and stability in an era of political uncertainty, the OTS’s impact on the global economy, trade, and transport relations amid economic instability and the OTS’s policies on culture, science, and parliamentarism during a period of global uncertainty.

Representatives of think tanks participating in the event will also discuss opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation, expand the role of OTS on the international stage, and propose new initiatives.