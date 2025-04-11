Congratulatory letter from Mohammed Jallow, Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt felicitations to Your Excellency, your family, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

I express my sincere wishes for your personal health and happiness, as well as the well-being of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, while hoping that this Eid al-Fitr may bring and nurture peace, tranquility, and prosperity to the Islamic Ummah and to the world at large.

I pray for Almighty Allah to accept all our acts of worship throughout the month of Ramadan and beyond.

Eid Mubarak!

Sincerely,

Mohammed Jallow

Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia