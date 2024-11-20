“Connecting Corridors: Rail as a Climate Solution” event held as part of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the International Union of Railways (UIC) organized the event titled “Connecting Corridors: Rail as a Climate Solution” during COP29.

The event highlighted Azerbaijan's leadership in climate change action, its efforts in reducing carbon emissions through the railway network, and its contribution to sustainable transport.

Key topics discussed included Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub, its active participation in the East-West and North-South corridors, and its decarbonization initiatives in the transport sector. ADY's efforts in meeting Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and its growing role in fulfilling commitments under the Paris Agreement were also emphasized.

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, shared insights on Azerbaijan’s role in achieving regional and global climate goals. He mentioned ADY’s alignment with global climate initiatives, its 2023 membership in the UN Global Compact, and the publication of ADY’s first "Sustainability Report."

He also noted significant progress in reducing carbon emissions, with 63% of the rail network electrified and an increased use of renewable energy sources. In 2023, ADY reduced energy consumption by 5%, natural gas consumption by 16%, water use by 23%, and carbon emissions by 9%. Additionally, 100% of passenger transport and 80% of freight transport were powered by electricity.

The event also discussed the financing of sustainability initiatives. ADY’s 2030 strategy includes utilizing green financing for sustainability projects. A notable achievement was the signing of a mission document with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) the previous month, focusing on decarbonization in rail transport.

Further discussions involved the eco-friendly nature of rail transport, the increase in renewable energy use, and financing support from international financial institutions. Key figures such as Miroslav Antonovich, Chairman of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD), Alan Beroud, Chairman of the International Union of Railways, James Leather, Chief of the ADB’s Transport Sector Group, Murad Sadikhov, Masdar’s Country Manager in Azerbaijan, and Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of ADY, addressed these topics.

The event concluded with a Q&A panel on future goals for international transport corridors, digitalization, and achieving low-carbon performance in freight transport. Finally, the "Railways Climate Commitment" document was signed between ADY and UIC.