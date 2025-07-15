Construction of the Zafar Museum within the Zafar Park area is progressing rapidly

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

In 2024, Zafar Park was built in Baku by PMD Projects upon the request of PASHA Holding. The park was fully completed and inaugurated on November 8, 2024. This year, on July 15, interior fit-out works began at the Zafar Museum, which is being constructed within the park area.

The Zafar Museum project aims to immortalize our nation's heroic legacy and historic victory, while also passing this heritage on to future generations. The museum will serve not only as an exhibition space but also as a symbol of national memory and the proud history of our people.

It should also be noted that, during the construction of the Zafar Museum, temporary restrictions will be applied to certain areas near the museum site in order to ensure public safety and support the efficient implementation of construction works.

The construction of the museum does not interfere with the overall operation of Zafar Park. The park remains open to visitors and can be accessed through multiple entry points.

As one of Azerbaijan's leading investment companies, PASHA Holding places special emphasis on the preservation of national culture and history. By financing the restoration of mosques and historical monuments across Karabakh - including in Shusha, Zangilan, Aghdam, and other cities - the company contributes to the revival of the country’s cultural heritage.

Note: The visuals presented for the Zafar Museum reflect the initial concept of the project and may be subject to change during the construction process.