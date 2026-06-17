Contracts worth $4.7 billion to be signed at Islamic Development Bank Group’s 51st Annual Meetings

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan stands out as a highly attractive destination for international investment,” Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening of the Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), held as part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s 51st Annual Meetings in Baku.

“We will witness the signing of more than 32 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with a total value exceeding $4.7 billion," Minister Jabbarov noted. "These events have been meticulously structured to ensure this major annual gathering is memorable, engaging, and highly productive. Azerbaijan deeply values its long-term partnership with the Islamic Development Bank Group. Since we joined in 1992, our cooperation has been anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities, and tangible results. Both sides attach strategic importance to advancing the private sector, trade finance, infrastructure development, small and medium-sized enterprises, the green transition, and digital transformation – all of which align closely with the core priorities of Azerbaijan’s national economic development strategy.”

The Minister emphasized that economic diversification remains a primary strategic objective for the nation: “We see vast potential in the processing industry, agriculture, food processing, logistics, renewable energy, and digital technologies, alongside other export-oriented non-oil sectors. By pairing Azerbaijan’s regional advantages with the IsDB Group’s financial instruments and expansive partnership network, we can catalyze projects that are both commercially viable and development-driven. Azerbaijan provides a comprehensive suite of support mechanisms to convert these opportunities into bankable investment projects, including tax and customs incentives, investment protection, concessional financing, and turnkey industrial platforms like our industrial parks and the Alat Free Economic Zone. Furthermore, significant investment opportunities are open in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, where Azerbaijan is executing its largest reconstruction program. Strategically positioned along the Middle Corridor, these platforms reinforce Azerbaijan’s role as a premier logistics and transit hub connecting Europe, Central Asia, and broader Asia.”