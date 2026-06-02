The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Contracts worth nearly 8 billion dollars signed as part of Baku Energy Week

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

During Baku Energy Week and the 1st Azerbaijan–US Economic Dialogue, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and SOCAR have signed a series of important agreements and memoranda covering the fields of economy, energy, investment, and digital technologies with leading companies and organizations from various countries, including the US, Türkiye, Serbia, San Marino, and France, with a total financial value of 7.5 billion dollars.

The protocol of the 1st Azerbaijan–US Economic Dialogue and the total 7.5 billion dollar portfolio stand as proof that economic relations between the two countries have already been elevated to a more systematic, high-level, and official platform (an institutional level).

These agreements, alongside the signing of large-scale financial agreements with SOCAR and the TANAP project by the world's largest financial and investment corporations ("JP Morgan", "Apollo Global Management") and energy giants ("Chevron", "Comstock Resources"), reflect the strong confidence of US business in the stability and long-term capital potential of Azerbaijan's economy.

One of these documents is the framework document signed between Azerbaijan and the US titled "Azerbaijan-United States Framework for Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths." The document was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on behalf of Azerbaijan, and by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr on behalf of the US.

In addition, an agreement was signed among SOCAR, "TotalEnergies", XRG, and BOTAŞ for the long-term sale of a portion of the natural gas to be produced from the full-scale development of the "Absheron" gas-condensate field, amounting to 50 percent of production (30 billion cubic meters), to the Turkish market for a period of 15 years. The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf; the Senior Vice President for Europe at TotalEnergies Exploration & Production, Martina Opizzi; President of the International Gas at XRG Mohamed Al Aryani; and Chairman of the Board and General Manager of BOTAŞ Abdulvahit Fidan.

Other signed documents relate to the Niš CCGT project. Thus, the heads of terms for a joint venture shareholders' agreement to construct a gas-fired power plant in the Serbian city of Niš, as well as a term sheet establishing the core commercial elements of the project, were signed between SOCAR and "Elektroprivreda Srbije" (EPS). The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and Director General of EPS Dušan Živković.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR and "Shell," which establishes the baseline principles for potential cooperation across various fields of the energy sector. The document covers increasing efficiency in existing production assets, exploration and development of new fields, participation in Downstream and LNG projects, the use of artificial intelligence, as well as the development of technology, knowledge, and human capital. The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and the Executive Vice President for Corporate M&A, Divestments, and New Business Development at Shell, Walid Hadi.

Furthermore, an agreement was signed between SOCAR and the AASS company, providing for gas sales to San Marino. According to the agreement, gas supplies will be carried out starting from October 2026. The document was signed by Rovshan Najaf on behalf of SOCAR, and by Director General Marcello Forcellini on behalf of AASS.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR and the US company "Comstock Resources" on exploring potential cooperation and investment opportunities in existing and new gas fields, as well as in infrastructure projects servicing these fields. The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and COMSTOCK Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Ron Mills.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR and "JP Morgan" on expanding long-term cooperation in the financing of strategic projects and increasing SOCAR's access to long-term capital. The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC Vice President for Loans and Structured Credit for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa Martynas Saltenis.

A Joint Study Agreement was signed between SOCAR and "Chevron" to conduct a joint technical study for evaluating the oil and gas potential of the Azerbaijani sector of the Middle Caspian basin. The document was signed by Rovshan Najaf on behalf of SOCAR, and by Chevron President for Eurasia Business Derek Magness.

An agreement on investment support for the TANAP project was signed between SOCAR and "Apollo Global Management." The document outlines strategic financial cooperation on the TANAP project, under which "Apollo" acquires a minority and non-controlling interest in the holding company that retains "SOCAR Türkiye's" 7 percent stake in TANAP. The document was signed by the President of the entity, Rovshan Najaf, on behalf of SOCAR, and by Managing Director Jonathan Bar on behalf of Apollo Global Management.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between SOCAR and "Apollo Capital Management" on expanding cooperation in energy financing. The document envisions increasing the existing financing for TANAP up to 300 million dollars and exploring financing mechanisms for other assets of the SOCAR Group. The parties were represented by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and the Managing Director of Apollo Capital Management, Jonathan Bar.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation within the framework of the "Washington Hub" platform was signed between SOCAR and The George Washington University (GWU). The document notes the identification of areas of mutual interest and the agreement on core principles for implementing joint projects within the framework of the "Washington Hub" platform. The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and the Assistant Dean for Global Initiatives at GWU, Sevinj Mammadova.

An Agreement on cooperation regarding the development of Artificial Intelligence Cloud Infrastructure was signed between SOCAR and "Haimaker.ai". The document was signed by the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, and the CEO and Co-founder of Haimaker.ai, Su Le.

Subsequently, the protocol of the 1st Azerbaijan–US Economic Dialogue was signed between Azerbaijan and the United States. The protocol reflects the outcomes of the meeting. The document was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on behalf of Azerbaijan, and by Caleb Orr on behalf of the US.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Oracle company with the aim of establishing a cooperation framework. On behalf of the Ministry of Economy, the document was signed by Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli, and on behalf of Oracle, by Senior Vice President Jason Rees.

At the same time, a Strategic Cooperation Agreement was signed between SOCAR and "Lummus Technology". The agreement covers establishing a cooperation framework in the oil refining and petrochemical sectors, developing technological infrastructure, executing engineering works, and managing potential licensing processes, including obtaining licenses for the "Petkim Master Plan" project. On behalf of SOCAR, the document was signed by President Rovshan Najaf, and on behalf of Lummus Technology, by the Vice President and General Manager at Lummus Technology, Fadi Mhaini.

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