Cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE on family and women's issues discussed in New York

New York, September 25, AZERTAC

While on a visit to New York, Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Family Sana bint Mohammed Suhail.

During the meeting, Bahar Muradova stated that Azerbaijan is strengthening its relations with friendly countries, including the United Arab Emirates. She underscored that the mutual exchange of experience and joint projects would contribute to further enhancing cooperation.

Muradova also noted that achieving peace creates conditions for Azerbaijan to pursue broader strategic goals.

She provided information about the Child and Family Support Centers currently operating across the regions.

UAE Minister Sana Suhail highlighted that both countries share common values and cultural ties. "We see Azerbaijan as our natural partner and are interested in learning from its experience," she said.

The meeting continued with discussions on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of family and women's issues.

Malahat Najafova

Special Correspondent