Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs in Zangilan continues with panel sessions
Zangilan, June 25, AZERTAC
Co-organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs continues with panel sessions in Zangilan.
The event, which brought together about 200 representatives from NGOs, will feature panel discussions on such topics as "The environmental consequences of Armenia's mining industry" and "COP29 and the Solidarity Movement for a Green World".
"The Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World" will be also read out.
The NGOs representatives will then visit the Zangilan mosque.
